Statewide tornado drills canceled

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WANE) – This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana and it’s typically the time for the spring statewide tornado drill. But, that won’t be the case this year.

Our National Weather Service Northern Indiana office along with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security have made this decision. Originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, these agencies do not wish to add an extra layer of anxiety to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 virus.

Both our local NWS office and IDHS feel it is important to test our communications and saftey action plans at work, school, and home, but believe it’s more important right now to focus on our community’s response to COVID-19. At this time, there is no make-up date to announce.

Statewide tornado drills, originally planned for March 25, have also been canceled in Ohio and Michigan.