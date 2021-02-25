State Police warn motorist of dangerous flooded roadways

The Indiana State Police is reminding motorists to never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway as the snow is rapidly melting.

Driving through flooded roadways can quickly cause a vehicles engine to stall, rendering the vehicle and occupants disabled in the flooded water, the department said. Heavy currents can lift and drift the vehicle off the roadway into deeper water, creating a potentially life threatening situation.

Tips for motorists:

Use caution when entering an area that has permanently posted signs for high water, especially during times of heavy rain or snow melt. Don’t become complacent. These signs are posted for a reason.

If you come to a flooded roadway, motorists should turn around and find alternate route. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”

If your vehicle becomes stranded in flooded water, stay in the vehicle if at all possible and call 911 for rescue assistance.

Exiting the vehicle should be considered a last resort. Don’t be deceived-water current is extremely powerful and unpredictable. Exiting the vehicle may create an even more dangerous situation of being swept away in the current.

“Please use caution and good judgement when driving in areas known for high water. Taking unnecessary risk jeopardizes your safety, your passengers safety and the safety of all first responders coming to your rescue,” the department said.