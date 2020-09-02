Stacking up Summer, feeling out Fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Meteorological Fall is marked by the first day of September and stretches through the end of November. It’s the time period that weather stats for the fall season are kept. This also means that Meteorological Summer is over, and it’s no secret that this summer was toasty.

Overall our average temperature was 73.5° which was good enough to tie for the 20th warmest in history. There were 24 days at or above 90 degrees from June through August. Which is the most since the sizzling summer of 2012 where we had 37.

When it comes to precipitation we were just shy of 10 inches this summer. Which only gave us a deficit near 2 inches and the 56th driest summer on record. This is pretty misleading when we look at when that rain fell. Over 44% of the summer rain fell over just 3 days, July 21st, the over 2 inches on July 27th, which was a daily record, and just last Saturday where we had 1.24″

This means that while the results number show it wasn’t exceptionally dry this summer, we had many dry stretches throughout the last 3 months.

Now, what is ahead for Fall? Well, September begins with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. By the end of Meteorological Fall on November 30th, we have highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s! By the end of November, we usually have 2.1″ of snow.

While our 10-day forecast shows temperatures falling below average next week, the temperature outlook from the climate prediction is favoring ABOVE average temperatures for the fall season as a whole, with equal chances of above or below average for precipitation.

The 3-month Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center