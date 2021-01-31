Snowfall totals as of Sunday AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Heavy snow moved throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio into Sunday morning. Snowfall rates at times were 1 to 2 inches per hour, which resulted in fast accumulations. Winds have also lead to large drifts of snow in areas. Here are some of the reports that have come in so far this morning. Some of these numbers will be updated as more snow has already fallen since the last official report.

Scattered snow showers do return this afternoon, leading to additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the area. These snow showers will not be nearly as heavy, compared to what we experienced overnight. A few flurries will be possible for Monday but overall snow will be on the decrease to start the week.