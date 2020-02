FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Our incoming snow system has shifted its track dramatically over the last couple of days. Several models on Sunday morning had the main swath of snow over Wisconsin, by Sunday evening there was just a slight shift to the south and our forecast was only calling for a dusting or light accumulations.

It is Monday where were started to see the potential for accumulating snow increase here in Northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, and by Monday evening you can see most of the area included in the main band of snow.