FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Active is the best way to describe the last month when it comes to weather. Several winter systems brought a variety of precipitation types, while also closing the large deficit of snowfall we have had this winter.

Snowfall on the month totals 13.7 inches, over 6 inches above average for the month. Last year Fort Wayne had over 17 inches in February. The February snow total is more than November, December and January combined. Further proving the lack of snow this winter.



The winter season is measured from December to February, for reference the average snow during this time frame is about 25 inches. This year Fort Wayne has seen just over 19 inches of snow since December 1st, well below average. It’s also 10 inches off of the pace of 2021 which nearly had 30 inches during the same time frame.



When talking about the entirety of the snow season, it stretches from July to June. Currently, we are 7 inches below average. Last year while we started off slow, some big snows helped us jump back above average.







As we transition into spring there are still snow chances that reside in March and April. During an average March, we usually see 4.6 inches of snow. Meanwhile, April has a considerable drop-off with only 0.8 inches on average.

Over the last five years, we have only had total monthly snowfall in March and April at or above 3 inches twice. The March of 2017 and last April where we almost hit 5 inches.

The average last 3-inch snowfall is behind us, on February 15th. The last 1-inch snowfall checks in on March 16, and the last measurable snowfall (a tenth of an inch or more) on average falls on April 3rd.

There is a slight chance for snow chances in May, in fact, the latest snow recorded in Fort Wayne was on May 10, 1945.

With the warmer temperatures this week it is safe to say you won’t need to shovel any snow but don’t put it away quite yet.