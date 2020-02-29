Snow blankets parts of northern New York

NEW YORK (CNN Wire) — Parts of New York’s “North Country” are getting buried by a late winter snow storm.

Up to four feet of snow was forecasted to fall north of Syracuse. Schools closed and many roads were impassable.

Just a little north of Adams Center, Watertown had gotten 17 inches of snow by 7 a.m. Friday, with snow falling at a rate of several inches an hour.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered extra state snow plows to the area to help clear the snow.

The extreme snow fall is so-called “lake effect” snow, caused by Lake Ontario being unusually warm for this time of year.