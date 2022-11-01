FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October 2022 has come to an end and you may remember the month because of a certain instance of wintry weather… Overall, the month featured temperature swings and not a whole lot of precipitation.

Despite all the temperature swings, we ended the month just below average in terms of average temperature in Fort Wayne. We saw some days in the 70s and some days in the 40s. The most significant temperature swing came in the middle of the month. We saw a high temperature of 42 degrees on the 18th and then we climbed all the way up to a high temperature of 78 degrees by the 22nd. This was pretty unusual to see our lowest high temperature and highest high temperature in the same week.

Also notable was the fact we did not experience a hard freeze in October. Our lowest temperature was 29 degrees on October 20th, meaning we came just shy of the 28 degree hard freeze threshold. We’ll have to wait for our first hard freeze to come in November.

October 2022 will go down as the 35th driest on record in Fort Wayne’s history, as we ended up 1.21 inches below our average amount of precipitation. The precipitation deficit worsened drought conditions across the area, as part of the area is now dealing with moderate drought conditions. In fact, the only day where over a half an inch of precipitation was recorded was on the 25th, where we picked up 0.57 inches of rain.

And now, the moment many of you have been waiting for…we saw snow in October that broke a daily record. All of the month’s measurable snow came on October 17th, where 0.7 inches of snow was recorded. This broke the previous daily record snowfall of a trace set back in 1943. This snow also was the 2nd earliest measurable snowfall on record behind the 0.3 inches of snow we saw on October 14th, 1937. Ultimately, this instance of wintry weather may be your vivid weather memory from October 2022.

Looking ahead to November, normally we see high temperatures fall into the 40s and low temperatures drop into the 20s by month’s end. We typically pick up just under three inches of rain and our average snowfall goes up to just under two inches.

What can we expect this November? We can examine the Climate Prediction Center’s monthly outlooks for clues. Chances are we’ll see the above average temperature trend continue, which will definitely be the case to start the month. Regarding precipitation, we’ll look for our drier-than-average trend to persist, but the confidence is a bit lower overall. We’ll hope for some more rain, as we watch the drought situation and its impacts closely.

We hope you enjoy the new month of November and the variety of weather conditions the month typically brings! You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to get all the latest updates to the forecast.