Sky sight: Saturn at its brightest this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Along with Comet NEOWISE, there’s another sight to spot in the sky.

Saturn is at opposition, meaning that Saturn, Earth, and the Sun are now in a line. Saturn is, also, at its brightest of the year. Along with Jupiter which was at opposition last week, Saturn rises at sunset and sets at sunrise, just like the full moon and for the same geometric reason. The Moon also reaches new phase this day making the lineup: Saturn-Earth-Moon-Sun.

To find Saturn, look for a bright star in the southeastern sky. Clouds in our forecast, may make this challenging to see, at times, however.