Siren test Tuesday morning as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Entering the spring season means we will be trading in the severe threats of ice and snow for storms and tornadoes. However, the message remains the same for both – preparedness is key.

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. It is for that reason that a statewide storm siren test will take place Tuesday morning.

While each county has different criteria to sound the sirens, in Allen County the siren only sounds for tornadoes.

“The outdoor tornado warning sirens are only used when there is an actual tornado warning in Allen county. Either issued by the national weather service or we have a confirmed rotation on the ground causing damage,” explained Bernie Beier, the Director of Homeland Security for Allen County.

There are over 50 warning sirens in Allen county that will be part of a statewide test Tuesday. While these sirens signal the need to seek shelter, Beier, says that a nationwide study shows that when the sirens sound that’s not the first step people take.

“We’ve conditioned ourselves to take no action other than to look for more information on what to do,” said Beier, “We should take action first and then seek additional information on what to do next. That’s something we’d really like residents to do.”

When the siren sounds or the warning is issued you should head directly to your predetermined safe place. That safe place should be in the deepest part of your home away from doors and windows. Having an emergency kit ready to go is also important with flashlights and a first aid kit.

Make sure to use all the resources available to you to make this plan and talk about it with family and friends.

“Whatever it is, however you do it, internalize it, make it yours,” adds Beier, “Take all the information that’s available, whatever you think is appropriate. Understand severe weather and have a conversation with your family, with your friends, tweet something about it. make it part of your weather conversation.”

Storm sirens are only meant to be heard OUTDOORS. This means you should have multiple ways to receive severe alerts such as a weather radio or turn on alerts using the WANE Weather App.

Tuesday morning’s test is scheduled for 10:15 a.m., weather permitting. The make up day for the test is Wednesday.