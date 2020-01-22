Sign up for spring 2020 storm spotter classes

Our local National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office is announcing 12 storm spotter classes to be held across the region during February and March to train new storm spotters and give a refresher to spotters who have attended a training before.



The classes are free, but pre-registration is required. The sessions are not county specific, so you can attend whichever session best fits your schedule. You only need to attend one session to receive all the info you need to become a storm spotter.

Attendees will learn how to properly identify storm clouds and characteristics. Information will also be provided as to how to submit storm reports to the National Weather Service. Click here to register for one of these events.



You may notice that there is no National Weather Service training being offered in Allen County this spring. However, the Allen County Amateur Radio Emergency Service will host a day of storm spotter information and training on Saturday, March 28 at the Allen County Public Library. More detailed information will be posted as it becomes available.