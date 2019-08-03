Sign-up for fall 2019 storm spotter classes

Credit: National Weather Service Northern Indiana

Our local National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office is announcing 9 storm spotter classes to be held across the region in the upcoming months to train new storm spotters and give a refresher to spotters who have attended a training before.

The classes are free, but pre-registration is required. In these fall sessions, the National Weather Service will focus on late season severe storms and winter storm events. Attendees will learn how to properly identify storm clouds and report the information to the National Weather Service. Each class will cover the same information, so you need attend only 1 session to get the info you need to be a Skywarn Storm Spotter.

To register for one of these events, follow this link.