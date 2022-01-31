Shoppers empty grocery store shelves ahead of this week’s winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tradition unlike any other…shoppers flocking to the grocery store ahead of a winter storm.

The sure sign of an impending winter storm is empty or partially filled grocery store shelves. Meteorologist Nathan Gidley spent some time talking to customers.

Many encountered long lines as deep as half an aisle, despite almost all of the checkout lanes being open. The atmosphere was described as “insane,” “crazy,” and the shelves reminded one customer of when covid first happened. Carts full of hundred of dollars of merchandise were also observed.

Common items purchased were eggs, meat, and milk. Many customers advised people to get there as soon as possible, since items are going fast.

Remember that grocery stores continue to deal with supply chain and staffing shortages. As a result, make sure you stock up on items in moderation. According to a few shoppers, you only need to stock up on items to get you through the weekend. Do not feel like you need a month’s worth of supplies to make it through the storm.

Dusty Brown, a customer at the store, offered this great advice: “Just be careful and watch for people and remember to be kind to each other…everyone’s a little nervous about the weather coming.”

Tuesday is the last day you will be able to shop before the winter storm arrives. Remember Wednesday and Thursday are 15 Fury Alert Days, where we’ll see the biggest impacts to travel and daily life.

