FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warm air continues to flow into northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on Thursday and it will bring us to near record levels – with highs expected in the mid-70s.



We’ll be close to a November 10 record high temp.

On Friday, though, a cold front moves through, and temp changes start to happen. High temps in the mid-50s will happen around midday and we’ll get colder from afternoon into evening.



Even colder air hits for the weekend and highs will only be in the upper 30s and some lake effect rain and snow showers are possible (little, if any, accumulation) as the cold air blows in over Lake Michigan. These highs in the 30s will be around 35° lower than our Thursday highs!



You can take a look at the current 10 Day Video Forecast and see each day’s numbers on the WANE Weather Page.