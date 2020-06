FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A severe weather system will impact northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Wednesday afternoon, with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the viewing area.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting damaging winds with gusts of up to 70 mph. Hail is possible, along with the potential for tornadoes.

