Migrating birds appear on weather radar

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

WHAT’S THAT? That’s not a storm you’re seeing on this radar! The National Weather Service says it’s birds migrating over Key West, FL Monday morning. The NWS says birds show up on the map in yellow/green hues, and rain appears in darker blues.

