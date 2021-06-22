Michigan woman describes tornado hitting house

RIGA, Mich. (AP) — Brian and Kaye Bowman were inside of their Riga, Michigan home when a tornado suddenly struck Sunday night.

“We can replace our house, but we can’t replace us,” Kaye Bowman told local station WTVG.

Her husband Brian was in a bedroom near the front of the house and Kaye was in the kitchen when it all happened.

“As soon as I started pulling things out of the fridge, there was just that feeling that you’re going to be sucked in,” she said.

Bowman says she heard a roar and a crash but she didn’t have time to shelter.

“To me, it was like, two seconds I was in the kitchen, the next three seconds it all happened, and then it was done,” she said.

Her husband has mobility issues: “We were calling for each other, you know, ‘Are you still there?’ I finally got myself up and we found each other,” she recalled, adding that she is still shocked.

“It’s like we’re not here. This is a story, a movie on TV,” she said.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in the area, with damage to at least five homes and other buildings. That level of tornado has winds of 86 to 110 miles per hour.