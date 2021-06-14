Severe weather season nonexistent to this point locally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rain and a few storms moved through at several points over the last week, but none reached severe levels. This continues a stretch without severe weather that’s now reaching into mid-June when we typically reach peak activity.

Warnings are issued for the WANE 15 area by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office. The NWS coverage area spans 37 counties, including counties in Ohio and even Michigan. Their office hasn’t issued a single severe thunderstorm warning in 215 days!

“Looking back to the early 2000s, we’ve had severe thunderstorms as early as January to get things started. So we are sort of in some uncharted territory with such a late start,” said Kyle Brown, a Meteorologist at NWS Northern Indiana, “2018 was also off to a slow start, but our first one was issued on May 2nd and here we are sitting almost into mid-June and we haven’t issued a severe thunderstorm warning. So, even in that regard, it is pretty unusual.”

Comparing this to the past years, by June 14th, 2020 the National Weather Service issued 52 warnings. While 2019 had a whopping 108 to date. The most recent year that closely resembles our current streak was back in 2016, where there were only 11 severe thunderstorm warnings through June 14th.

Even with the slow start in 2016 it also had one of the more memorable tornado outbreaks, which included the EF-3 tornado in Woodburn. Further back in 2014 there were 22 severe thunderstorm warnings to date with a tornado outbreak impacting the area on July 1st. Finally in 2012, many may remember the derecho that tore through the midwest on June 29th. That year started off with only 24 severe thunderstorm warnings into mid-June.

For those wondering about tornado warnings, NWS Northern Indiana hasn’t issued a tornado warning for over 300 days.

The reason for the lack of severe storms this year has simply been based on luck. When it comes to the track of systems, most of the moisture and energy that feeds the growth of severe storms has remained primarily to our south.

It also illustrates how we need all of the ingredients for severe weather shear, lift, instability and moisture to combine in just the right way to get severe weather.

When severe weather does inevitably threaten the region the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will be ready to keep you aware of any threats.