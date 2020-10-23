Severe weather possible Friday afternoon

A strong cold front will bring strong thunderstorms and gusty winds into northern Indiana and northwest Ohio this afternoon. This weather system will move very quickly through our area. The biggest risk for severe weather is gusty winds of 30 mph or higher. There’s also a risk for large hail and some heavy rainfall is possible.

There is a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon (Storm Prediction Center)

Storms should move through the area between 2 and 6 pm.

The Storm Prediction Center has designated part of northern Indiana and northwestern Ohio as a Slight Risk for severe storms. This is level two out of 5 on the risk assessment scale.