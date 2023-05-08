FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team was monitoring the potential for some strong to severe storms on Monday, mainly for the southern half of the area.

If severe weather had occurred Monday, we had a medium probability for high winds and hail. We had a low potential for flooding and tornadoes. However, the severe weather situation did not pan out.

High winds and hail were the greater concerns on Monday.

Why was this the case? We first did not build up enough instability for severe weather because of all of the clouds in place across our area. Below is a snapshot from our Windows Doors & More camera in Fort Wayne.

Clouds limited instability all day long.

We also did not have a lifting mechanism in place over our area for the majority of the day. This lifting mechanism was a frontal boundary that stalled out to our south until we got to the evening hours. Then the boundary lifted ever so slightly more north into our far southern communities, allowing temperatures to climb into the 70s in some spots! However, most of the area stayed in the 50s and 60s north of this boundary. As a result, showers and storms did not become more numerous until the evening and they were not as powerful as they could have been if the front had been farther north.

Temperatures were cooler north of a frontal boundary.

Storms could have been stronger Monday had this boundary been farther north.

We still did pick up a little bit of rainfall though locally from the showers and storms we did experience. Ultimately, Monday was one of those days where a farther north frontal boundary could have caused the atmosphere to be more unstable, temperatures to be warmer, and skies to be clearer, which could have produced stronger, more powerful thunderstorms.

