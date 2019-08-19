Severe weather in Illinois, Indiana delays Chicago Air Show

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows perform areal stunts at the 61st Chicago Air and Water show off North Avenue Beach in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Rick Majewski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather sweeping through parts of Illinois and Indiana has postponed the start of the final day of the Chicago Air and Water Show.

Emergency management officials issued a statement Sunday saying the event that features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows will begin at noon, instead of in the morning. Officials changed the start time of the show several times Sunday because of severe weather.

Most of the planes in the show take off and land at the Gary Jet Center in Gary, Indiana.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large swaths of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. In Chicago, wind gusts of up to 60 mph had been expected.

Severe weather also impacted Saturday’s show with delays.