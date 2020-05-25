Severe storm lashes vast expanse of west Australian coast

Debris falls from a row of damaged shops in Perth, Australia, Monday, May 25, 2020. There are reports of damage to buildings, homes, fences, electricity infrastructure and trees across Perth as a severe storm hit the coast and brought wind gusts of more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) per hour, officials said. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power, buildings have been battered, roofs were torn off and trees uprooted as a vast stretch of the west Australian coast was whipped or a second day by a severe storm.

No casualties were reported by Monday from what Acting Assistant Commissioner of Western Australia state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services Jon Broomhall called a “a once-in-a-decade-type” storm system.

The system that struck an extraordinarily large area was the result of remnants of late-season Cyclone Mangga tracking southeast and colliding in the southern Indian Ocean with a northeast-moving cold front.

Bureau of Meteorology manager Neil Bennett says the storm is subsiding by Monday afternoon.

