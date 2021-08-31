September marks the beginning of Meteorological Fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we turn the calendar into the month of September, this marks the beginning of a new meteorological season. The months of September, October, and November are known as Meteorological Fall to meteorologists. Seasons are different from the astronomical calendar in the weather world, as meteorologists follow three-month blocks for record-keeping purposes. Here is a breakdown of all four meteorological seasons.

Looking back on Meteorological Summer in Fort Wayne, we saw the 20th warmest summer in terms of average temperature. 73.5 degrees was the average temperature if you combine the high and low temperatures together. We also saw the 22nd wettest summer, with 13.96 inches of total precipitation. Note this data is preliminary and is subject to change as summer weather data analysis is completed.

We have also been tracking the number of 90-degree or higher days over the past several months. We end up with only 5 days this Meteorological Summer where we reached or exceeded the 90-degree mark, about 10 days below our average and well below the 24 days we saw last year.

As we transition into Meteorological Fall, we look for a big swing in temperatures. Look for average high temperatures to tumble over 35 degrees over the next three months, with a 30-degree drop in low temperatures. We lose about 3 hours and 38 minutes of daylight and average around 8.95 inches of total precipitation across the three months.

We can we expect for the next three months this year? According to the Climate Prediction Center, above average temperature probabilities are forecasted for our area. In terms of precipitation, there are equal chances for above average or below average precipitation.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will be monitoring all the latest weather conditions as we navigate Meteorological Fall and get closer to Meteorological Winter. We hope you enjoy the crisp air and falling leaves that the season brings.