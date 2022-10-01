FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The month of September is in the books and overall it was a seasonable month and drier month than what we typically experience in Fort Wayne.

First examining temperatures, we only ended up one tenth of a degree below average. This means our stretches of 80s in the early to middle part of the month were balanced out by the 60s we encountered to conclude the month. Our warmest temperature of the month was 89 degrees on September 21st and our coldest temperature was 37 degrees on both September 29th and 30th.

As far as precipitation goes, we were drier than average, ending up over an inch below normal. Our total precipitation came up shy of two inches, making this the 42nd driest September in Fort Wayne’s history. Most of this rain fell during a four-day stretch in the middle of the month, with the wettest day being the 11th, where 0.93 inches of rain was recorded.

As we transition into October, here is a look at what we can expect. Average high temperatures fall out of the 70s and into the 50s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop down into the 30s by month’s end. We lose an hour and 18 minutes of daylight and we average around 2.95 inches of precipitation. Snow is also definitely a possibility in October, but we only average a tenth of an inch during the month.

This October, chances are equal that we’ll see above or below average temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center. However, we are close to the above average temperature probabilities. We do know that colder fall temperatures are looking increasingly likely to arrive as we progress toward the middle of the month.

For precipitation, we look to carry over the drier than average trend from September, with higher chances for below average precipitation. This aligns with the forecast trend we’re seeing to begin the month.

You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to get all the latest updates to the forecast. We hope you enjoy the variety of weather conditions that October always seems to bring!