FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One item in the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Center that fascinates WANE Weather Watchers young and old is the WANE Weather Wall, a.k.a. the “green screen”.

The question of how it works is one of the most common questions Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team meteorologists receive.

In this video, WANE 15 Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri gives you a look behind-the-scenes and explains the technology and the secrets of how a weathercast is delivered.