FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is a special week at Science Central, as summer campers are participating in a high altitude balloon launch program for the very first time.

Dale Ruppert, Revenue Programs Manager and Camp Director, says the ultimate goal of the camp is to successfully launch two high altitude balloons to hopefully about 100,000 feet. The launch is expected to take place on Wednesday morning (August 2nd) around 9:30 AM to 10 AM. They are partnering with a group from Upland called NearSpace to help launch the balloons. The public is invited to watch the launch in the grassy area across from their parking lot.

The camp gives students an opportunity to develop experiments and put things onto the balloons as payloads. The goal is to see what happens after launch, retrieve them, analyze what happened, and have the students interpret the results.

Students began by experimenting ideas Monday. Many initial ideas were food based; students were interested in what happens to a marshmallow or bean burrito when set that high. Ruppert himself wants to send undeveloped film that high into the atmosphere and hopefully obtain some images of cosmic radiation.

Students begin experimenting ideas Moday.

Ruppert talks to the campers.

High altitude balloon drawing.

Here’s a look at the sheet they were using to brainstorm.

Students listen carefully.

Our own Meteorologist Nathan Gidley gave a presentation about Meteorology and the Atmosphere to the students. The National Weather Service does not have a weather balloon launch site in Indiana, so this makes this particular camp really special for the kids. This provides some extra motivation to design and experiment high in the atmosphere right here in Fort Wayne.

Science Central has camps in the summer, spring, and winter during school breaks for students. They are designed to keep science knowledge fresh in the minds of students and provide more opportunities to experience science because it is everywhere.

So keep an eye on the sky Wednesday morning…you may just see a balloon up in the sky! If you are interested in learning more about Science Central’s camps, visit their website here. Science Central is also raising money to replace their giant slide. Visit this link to donate.