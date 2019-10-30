Schools close over severe Colorado weather

DENVER (AP) Denver Public Schools and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather and difficult travel conditions, officials say.

The decision was announced Tuesday night, along with Aurora and several other school districts, after the state was hit by the second snowstorm in as many days.

Children had been sent home early in many districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area in anticipation of heavier snowfall later in the day.

The storm temporarily closed a section of Interstate 70.

The state weathered record lows as well, including a reading of -2 Fahrenheit (-19 Celsius) near Craig in northwestern Colorado.