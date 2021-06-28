Scattered rain adds up quickly over the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a soggy Friday, the weekend featured many dry hours, but in between those times Saturday and Sunday, many areas again experienced heavy downpours.

Rainfall amounts varied greatly across the area with those to the southeast receiving an inch or less, while areas to the northwest received multiple inches of rain over the last several days.

One of the hardest hit regions was just outside the WANE 15 viewing area in Goshen, where rainfall reports exceeded 6 inches of rain since Friday. This led to flooding concerns in portions of Elkhart County.

The rain was welcomed for farmers and their crops, especially to the north in LaGrange and Steuben counties, where they were facing abnormally dry conditions, according to last week’s Drought Monitor.

Scattered rain chances will continue throughout the week, with heavy downpours still possible in the high humidity.