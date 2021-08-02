Saturn visible in the night sky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – While skywatchers won’t be able to see Saturn’s rings without the help of a telescope, the planet, itself, will be easily spotted as a bright, steadily shining light during the month of August.

From August 1-2, Saturn reached what is called “opposition”. At “opposition”, Earth is directly between Saturn and the sun. At the start of the month, Saturn was at its closest, and brightest, point of the year, located just 830.6 million miles away.



Saturn is visible to the naked eye as a bright spot in the southeastern sky. It can be seen all night, but is highest in the sky around midnight.

Jupiter can, also, be spotted in the August sky in a similar southeasterly direction. It will reach opposition, and be at its closest and brightest, from August 19-20.