Road crews gear up for anticipated snow

Crews install a salt spreader on a City of Fort Wayne truck in anticipation of snow on April 20, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Highway crews are gearing up for snow that’s expected to fall starting Tuesday into Wednesday and that includes the City of Fort Wayne Street Department.

“The Street Department is prepared and ready to respond to any type of weather situation that may come our way. We’re spending today converting some of our vehicles back to salt trucks,” said Fort Wayne Street Department Superintendent Brian Shimkus. “Although, we’re expecting 1-3 inches, we’re preparing for a possibility of 3-5. We don’t foresee any hazardous road conditions until later tonight–primarily after midnight. We expect to be fully staffed as soon as the temperatures drop.”

INDOT and other highway departments are also making preparations.

For the latest on the anticipated snowfall, check out the WANE 15 Doppler 15 Fury Forecast.