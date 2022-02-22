FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With spring around the corner, the flooding concerns of this last week won’t be going away anytime soon.

River Watch is a website by the City of Fort Wayne that offers an easy way to monitor river levels for specific gauges.

River Watch originally started off as an app during the mid-2000s in response to flooding earlier that decade. It has since been turned into a web page, so anyone can access it on a desktop or on their mobile device.

“We want the public to have as much information as possible so they can make educated decisions. If we do get into a flood situation and they need to either protect their home or know if they should be getting out and to higher ground,” said Patrick Zaharako, City Engineer and Flood Control Manager for the City of Fort Wayne.

Once on the site users can access river gauges from across the area and monitor where river levels stand over the last 3 days. Color codes illustrate what stage of flooding a certain gauge is in and if the river level is rising or falling. The gauges are not just local to Fort Wayne, as there are others that are scattered across the area.

The site also pulls in data from rain gauges scattered across the area to make sure users are fully informed on conditions. Those that use the River Greenways can also monitor those conditions in a special section of the website. You can even designate your favorite locations so you can access them easier.

A link to River Watch can be found here.