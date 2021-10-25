River flooding ongoing in parts of the area, including Portland, after heavy rainfall

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Heavy rain over the past two days has resulted in flooded areas.

Several River Flood Warnings are in place across the area. You can find the latest warnings by visiting the National Weather Service Northern Indiana website. You can check out river flooding forecasts by visiting this webpage.

Portland is one city experiencing minor flooding. Portland Assistant Police Chief Steve Schlechty reports roads on the west side of town were blocked off early Monday morning before later reopening. The biggest flooding has been in Hudson Park in the city. This area typically floods, along with the nearby waterpark parking lot, when there is heavy rain.

Schlechty says a flood like this is not all that unusual. The city sees a minor flood at least once a year. The last time Schlechty recalls a major flood was around four or five years ago.

Schlechty adds the city uses a gauge on the side of the bridge by the park to judge river levels. The city becomes concerned when the water reaches the black strip.

Schlechty says if you live in a flood-prone area, the city has plenty of sandbags and is always monitoring the situation to keep you safe.

