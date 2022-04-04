FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has been 48 years since one of the most destructive and deadly tornado outbreaks in United States history.

Over the course of a 24 hour period from 1:00 PM on April 3rd to 1:00 PM on April 4th, 1974, 148 twisters ravaged the eastern part of the country, including here in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. In total, tornadoes were on the ground for approximately 2,500 miles. The toll on human life was staggering, with over 300 killed and over 6,000 injured.

Here is a map of the twisters that tracked through Indiana into Ohio. The colors represent tornado strength, with orange and red representing the strongest tornadoes. Click here for the full map from the National Weather Service.

Notice that one tornado in particular was on the ground for a considerable distance. This twister originated in the Monticello area and tracked all the way through parts of Kosciusko, Noble, and LaGrange Counties. It was classified as an F-4 at the time, with wind gusts estimated to be between 166 and 200 mph. It was on the ground for over 100 miles, was up to a half a mile wide, and had an average speed of 55 mph. Unfortunately, the twister resulted in 16 fatalities, including one each in Kosciusko and Noble Counties.

The National Weather Service has a gallery of images gathered from multiple sources of the tornado’s damage. Click here to access the damage we experienced in our area.

While March was an active month for tornadoes in the United States, including an EF-U tornado in Van Wert County, April has started off quieter. The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will keep an eye on any chances for severe weather that appear on our radar.

To access the latest forecast updates, visit our WANE 15 Forecast page.