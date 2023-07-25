FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If it can happen to Jason Aldean during a concert in Hartford, Connecticut, it can happen to anyone. It is important to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses as high levels of heat and humidity return through the remainder of the week.

Heat exhaustion is when your body cannot cool itself down through sweating. Therefore, you start to feel faint or dizzy as you excessively sweat. You can experience nausea and vomiting and have a rapid, weak pulse. Muscle cramps are also common. Heat stroke is the most severe type of heat-related illness. Your body’s methods to deal with the heat are overwhelmed and your body temperature climbs well over 100 degrees. You’ll experience a throbbing headache and can even stop sweating. Your pulse is rapid and strong and you can still experience nausea and vomiting. You could even experience hallucinations and pass out. Heat stroke is an emergency and you should call 9-1-1.

Get to a cool place when dealing with heat-related illnesses. Drink water, take a cool shower, and monitor your body temperature.

Ultimately, just limit your time outdoors later this week, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing and stay safe.

