Reflecting on the road clearing efforts for last week’s winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week’s winter storm required a full team response from the Indiana Department of Transportation and Allen County.

Mallory Duncan, Strategic Communications Director for the Indiana Department of Transportation, says she is proud of INDOT’s work to clear the roads during this storm. Drivers, mechanics, stock room clerks, and everyone behind the scenes all contributed to the storm response. Duncan estimates that 350 people were a part of the response effort in northeast Indiana, with many individuals working 12 hour shifts for 3 straight days. At least 130 trucks were on the roads at a time.

Rob Davis, Supervisor of the Allen County Highway Department, says the length of the storm was the biggest challenge, with his drivers working 14 hour shifts. He would rank this storm near the top of his worst winter storms list.

Duncan explains this storm was different because INDOT crews had to deal with the rain to snow transition. Pre-treatments were difficult to lay down because the system started as rain. Davis says the flash freeze of the wet pavement and the accumulating snow on top created a hard pack of snow that has been difficult to treat. The blowing and drifting of snow behind the storm has also continued. Duncan says the INDOT crews continue to monitor the roads as the snow blows around.

INDOT also tested new plow cameras available on their website. The cameras help INDOT’s supervisors and managers, as well as help the public make a decision on whether or not to travel. The hope is to continue to develop and outfit more trucks with these cameras.

Ultimately, Duncan says the most special thing was to see the level of excitement of all the crews. She called everyone ‘rockstars.’ She also says thank you to everyone who stayed home to make the job of the plow crews easier.

Davis says Allen County crews continue to clear slush off of secondary roadways and subdivisions. Make sure you continue to be cautious on snow-covered roadways.