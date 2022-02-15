FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One year ago this week, a winter storm was bearing down on northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. It would drop the highest two-day snow total in Fort Wayne since December19-20, 1973 with 14 inches.

Snowfall totals across the area from February 15th and 16th last year. Totals ranged from 6 to 9 inches north, while the vast majority of the area picked up 10 to 12 inches. Localized totals included a foot in LaFontaine, with 11 and a half in Woodburn, Bluffton, and at the Fort Wayne Airport. Huntington came in with totals around 10 inches.

Holly Ullery in Jay County with the snow piled up on a deck

Dana Ullery with snow built up on a table

LaFontaine had some of the highest totals and here is a look at downtown even after the plows went through.

Huntington had several inches of snow against tires, making it difficult to commute

Rather than being spread out over two full days like our most recent snow earlier this month, the bulk of the snowfall during this event in 2021 occurred within a 6 to 9 hour period. Winds reached gusts of 30 mph, which when coupled with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow. These drifts were nearly a foot and a half in some cases, making it not just hard to drive across the area, but even walk.

This year for the 15th and 16th we are expecting conditions to be much different, warming temperatures and scattered rain.