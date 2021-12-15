Record high temperatures, high winds descend on Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest is bracing for high winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away.

Forecasters across the Plains states predicted unusually warm weather Wednesday, including likely record-breaking high temperatures in the mid-70s for much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and parts of Missouri.

The warmth comes with dangerously high winds and threats of violent storms, just on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning along a swath stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois — with strong sustained winds between 25 mph and 40 mph expected.

Gusts could reach more than 70 mph.