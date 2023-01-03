FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is feeling like spring across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on this January 3rd! In fact, a warm front lifting north into our area has brought record warmth for some locations.

In Fort Wayne, the mercury climbed to 63° at around 1:40 PM Tuesday afternoon, setting a new record high temperature for the day! The previous record was 61° set back in 2004. Note this record is considered preliminary, as it is possible temperatures climb even higher before the day is over.

However, not everyone in our area has experienced the record warmth. The warm front has been very slow to lift to the north and has stalled out in our area. As a result, our northern communities have been much cooler and nowhere near record territory so far. Here’s a snapshot of the temperatures around 4 PM this afternoon.

We’ll keep an eye on the latest numbers and the positioning of the warm front to see if our northern communities can join the record warmth party. Enjoy the warm air while it lasts, as much more seasonable air is in the forecast for later this week. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to learn more.