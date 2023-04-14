FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We have been basking in very warm temperatures across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. We began the week with temperatures in the 60s and we have continued to climb all the way up into the 80s!

Friday’s high temperature reached 83 degrees in Fort Wayne, setting a new record high temperature for April 14th by two degrees! Normally we average temperatures around 60 degrees this time of the year, so this warmth is very impressive. We’ve been seeing temperatures this week closer to our average high temperatures in June.

Friday’s record high eclipsed a record held by two different years.

Friday’s high temperature is well above average.

This warm stretch has now included four straight days with high temperatures greater than or equal to 70 degrees. We have quite a bit to go to reach our longest streak of 12 days set back all the way in 1899, but we’ll look to add at least one more day this weekend.

We have strung together 4 70°+ days.

We’ve now reached the 80 degree mark twice. This gets us closer to our longest streak of six 80 degree days set back in 1915 and 1985. In terms of total 80 degree days though in April, that record of nine days also belongs to 1899.

We have strung together 2 80°+ days.

We have had two total 80°+ days.

How about the 90s? Luckily, this stretch of unseasonable warmth has not included temperatures that high. In fact, our last 90 degree day was 254 days ago on August 3rd, 2022. For reference, we have only reached the 90 degree mark twice in April. It happened once on April 11th, 1930, and again on April 29th, 1899. While it was so long ago, this shows how warm 1899 really was in April.

It has been a long time since we reached 90° or higher in Fort Wayne.

This big warm spell is the result of a strong ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This allows warmer air to spread northward into our area. However, the warmth has been enhanced by an area of low pressure to our south and east to end the workweek. This allowed us to climb into record territory on Friday.

A ridge has caused this record warmth.

An area of low pressure to our south and east has warmed us up even more.

We’ll keep this warm stretch going into the weekend, but we’ll be cooling back down soon. Find out when by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast Page. We hope you have enjoyed the summer temperature preview!