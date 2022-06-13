FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While heat and humidity in June are common, the levels we will experience Tuesday and Wednesday this week are very rare.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both forecast to be record highs which currently sit at 97° and 96°, respectively, both set in 1988. With the current forecast calling for the upper 90s, hitting 100 degrees isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The last time we hit 100° was on July 17, 2012! That is 3,619 days ago!

Since 1897 in Fort Wayne there have only been 39 days with 100 degree highs. July has the most frequent occurrence with 26 days, August totals five, and September has had two. The month we are currently in June, has only had six days in the triple digits since 1897.

Regardless of if the thermometer hits 100 — it will FEEL LIKE it — with the oppressive humidity levels.