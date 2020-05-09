Record cold brings the lowest May temperatures ever recorded in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne observed a morning low temperature of 23° just before daybreak Saturday, May 9th, setting a new daily and monthly record.

The previous record low for this date was 27° set back in 1947. The coldest temperature previously recorded during the month of May was also 27°.

A new daily record low was tied on May 8th, when temperatures fell to 29°. Temperatures had previously fallen to that value back on May 8th of 1947.

EXTREMELY RARE… Temperatures have fallen into the 20s during the month of May just seventeen times since 1924. The most recent prior occurrence was fifteen years ago, back in 2005.

See the latest forecast from the Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team here.