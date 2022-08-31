FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – August is just about in the books and we’re looking forward to September, which also marks the start of Meteorological Fall.

Meteorologists divide the seasons into three month blocks for record-keeping purposes. We hope you have enjoyed all of Meteorological Summer!

Here’s a recap of the month of August. Note this data is still preliminary and will change when the final numbers come in on Thursday. The month started on the warmer side, but we cooled back down as the month went along. We’re looking to end the month around average in the temperature department. For precipitation, we saw some dry stretches throughout the month and some bursts of rain, which is typical for August. We’re looking to end the month below average in the rainfall department.

As we turn the calendar over to September, we can normally expect average high temperatures to fall out of the 80s and into the 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures also take a drop from the 50s to the 40s. We continue to lose a substantial amount of daylight and we typically see just over three inches of rain.

To get an idea of what we can expect this month, let’s take a look at the Climate Prediction Center’s monthly outlooks. For temperature, we’re looking at above average temperature probabilities. For precipitation, we’re looking at equal chances for above or below average precipitation. Overall, we think the month will be on the warmer side, with rainfall totals near our average.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will continue to monitor the latest weather conditions as September gets underway. The month is looking to start on a warmer than average note. You can check the forecast by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast Page.