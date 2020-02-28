Recap of snowfall accumulation from previous round of wintry weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winter weather system swept through the region earlier this week and various snowfall reports were recorded across the area.

Snowfall reports were released by the National Weather Service in two parts, the first pertaining to the main snowfall on Wednesday, and the second part which included additional accumulation from lingering lake effect snow showers on Thursday.

The first round of reports includes total snowfall trough midday Thursday. You can find those numbers here.

Additional lake effect snow showers continued throughout the day Thursday. The National Weather Service has shared additional reports from the lake effect showers here.