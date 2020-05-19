Rainy start to the week, more rain to come

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- An upper-level low pressure system, which is a pocket of colder air high in the atmosphere, moved into the area on Sunday bringing heavy rain, thunder and flooding, and it’s not finished yet.

Chances for heavier precipitation return on Tuesday as rain bands on the northeast side of the system move across the area through Wednesday. The heaviest of the rain is expected to fall east of I-69 and south of US-24. Flood alerts are already in effect.

In the last two days, Fort Wayne has seen 2.08 inches of rain fall. Here are some other reports as of 5:30 pm:

Van Wert– 3.34″

Warsaw– 3.01″

Tri-Lakes– 2.75″

Lagrange– 2.54″

Bluffton– 2.27″

Roann– 2.22″

Bryan– 2.14″

Upland– 2.13″

Kendallville– 2.00″

Wabash– 1.91″

Marion– 1.81″

Defiance– 1.72″

Markle– 1.59″

Huntington– 1.58″

Ashley– 1.55″

Hudson– 1.53″

This story contributed by WANE Weather Intern Natasha Leland.