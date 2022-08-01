FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – July has come to a close, meaning we’re entering the last month of Meteorological Summer.

As we look back at the month, we saw a big improvement in drought conditions in our area, although our southwestern counties continue to deal with abnormally dry conditions. Below is the latest version of the drought monitor that will be updated on Thursday.

A big reason why the drought improved so dramatically was because of the rain that fell on July 5th. The Fort Wayne International Airport officially recorded 2.83 inches of rain that day, but some locations saw much higher amounts. Heat and humidity fueled strong thunderstorms that moved over the same areas for a long duration, which led to two rounds of flash flooding that morning and evening.

The rest of the month featured some bouts of rain, but overall it was a below average to around average month if you subtract the rain on July 5th from the equation. Many spots are still in need of more rain, as there were some dry stretches in the month.

Another interesting statistic from the month is we saw less than half of our possible amount of sunshine. This means many days featured partly cloudy to overcast skies. In fact, we only recorded 7 out of 31 days where the sky was clear for the majority of the day.

Temperature-wise, we ended the month just slightly below average. We saw a stretch of cooler-than-average days in the middle of the month, followed by a stretch of warmer-than-average days. We only saw three 90-degree days in the month, with the last one happening all the way back on July 5th.

As we transition into August, we can normally expect temperatures to not move very much. We also average around 3.80 inches of rainfall. More significant though is the loss of daylight, as we lose over an hour and 10 minutes by the end of the month.

What can you expect this August? Chances are we’ll see above average temperatures and below normal rainfall, although we should not be so far below average in the rainfall department that drought conditions redevelop. This is something we will watch closely though throughout the month.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will continue to monitor the latest data and we’ll track the temperatures and rain chances all month long. You can get the latest forecast information by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast Page. We hope you enjoy the last month of Meteorological Summer as autumn fast approaches.