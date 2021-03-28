Rainfall reports; soaking rain north, lower amounts south

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Our most recent round of rain Saturday night brought gusty winds and heavy rain to the area. Rainfall amounts varied greatly across the region and even locally across counties.

Rain initially started in our northern communities, meaning LaGrange and Steuben counties had a head start compared to the rest of the area.

As you look further south and east, rain amounts were much lighter compared to those further north.

A lingering shower or two will be possible for the rest of Sunday. Otherwise, it will be breezy and much colder than how the weekend started. You can find out when our next chance for rain will be here.