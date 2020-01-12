RAINFALL REPORTS – See how much rain fell in your hometown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain moved through over the past few days.

Rain started in Fort Wayne late Thursday night lasted through early Sunday morning. The rain led to flooding issues across the region and as of this morning the rivers are still on the rise.

2.37″ of rain fell at WANE 15 over the past 3 days. Similar amounts were observed across the area.

The National Weather Service has complied a list of 3 day rainfall reports. Click here for all of the 72 hour rainfall reports.