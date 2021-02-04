Quick tips to prepare for the incoming arctic blast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team says some of the coldest air in years will move in during the upcoming days.

Temps have fallen below freezing here on Thursday, February 4, and are not expected to rise above freezing, at any time, over the next 10 days — at least. Check the latest forecast here.

While those who’ve weathered many Midwestern weathers may be quick to shrug off the dangers of the upcoming cold, here are a few quick reminders on how to prepare for the arctic chill that will soon be upon us.

Let your pipes drip at a trickle – With temps set to be below freezing for such a long stretch, it would be a good idea to let your water slowly drip into any pipes located along a wall that is in contact with the outside. The slowly moving water is enough to greatly reduce your chances of house pipes freezing and bursting due to the cold.

Open cabinets – Combined with letting the pipes drip, by opening your cabinets, the warmer air from your home can warm your pipes, and also help prevent freezing. (Remember to move any cleaners or chemicals in your cabinets, so your pets and kids do not come in contact with them.)

3. Keep your gas tanks more than half-full, especially if your car is always parked outside. There’s an increased chance your car’s fuel line will freeze up if it’s less than half-full when temperatures are well below freezing for long stretches of time. If you have a garage, definitely use it during these upcoming days.

4. It’s not just your indoor pipes that can freeze during extreme cold stretches. If you’ve drained and wrapped up the hoses around your home that you used in the summer and now the spots where you connected these hoses are exposed, you may want to cover them. The connectors, known as hose bibs, can freeze up. You can purchase hose bib covers to do the job or just wrap a piece of fabric, like a t-shirt or towel, around the hose bib and seal it off with duct tape, so cold air cannot get in.

5. Do you have an emergency kit prepared, in the event you lose power or another unforeseen circumstance develops? The Red Cross recommends these items be in that kit.