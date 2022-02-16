Rain, ice, snow all predicted to impact the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A significant winter storm makes its move through on Thursday.

It starts as rain (1″-2″), changes to sleet/freezing rain during the daytime, and becomes all snow from afternoon to evening.

Flooding is possible, due to the rain. Then, as temps drop during the day and the rain/ice/snow changeover gets underway, travel conditions will get worse and worse.



Here’s a look at the active weather alerts through Thursday

This is how much snow we expect to fall.

