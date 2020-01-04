Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaks, but don’t expect a big show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Quadrantids Meteor Shower reaches its peak every year in early January. However, here in 2020, across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the show won’t be all that spectacular. Our cloudy weather pattern means that most of the sky will not be visible when the peak activity occurs between approximately 2 a.m. and 6 a.m on Saturday, January 4.

However, you shouldn’t be too bummed out about not being able to see the Quadrantids this year. Even if the sky had been completely clear, and you were in a rural area away from city lights, the forecast calls for only 25 meteors per hour. In other years, the shower has produced 80+ meteors per hour, according to NASA’s Tony Rice. Some of these meteors can be “fireball meteors” which produce longer-lasting bursts of light and color than other “average” meteors.